Nine Players Arrive Super Falcons Camp For Haiti, New Zealand Friendlies

The Super Falcons opened camp in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday night as they start preparation for the international friendlies against Haiti and New Zealand.

Nine players are already in the team’s camp with more expected on Wednesday (today).

“Camp officially opens today in Antalya, with 9 players already in as at dinner time. Yewande Balogun, Regina Otu, Esther Okoronkwo, Onome Ebi, Etim Inyene, Abiodun Deborah, Halimatu Ayinde, Vivian Ikechukwu, Glory Ogbonna,”reads a tweet on the Super Falcons official Twitter handle.

Head coach, Randy Waldrum extended invitation to 23 players for the friendlies.

The Super Falcons are camped at the Sense De Luxe Hotel, Antalya.

The nine-time African champions will take on Haiti at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Friday.

The Nigerian girls will later lock horns with New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya next week…