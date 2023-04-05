uper Falcons In Positive Mood Ahead

Star forwards Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie have arrived in the camp of Nigeria’s senior women national team, Super Falcons ahead of two friendly matches in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Serial award-winner Oshoala has not played for the nine-time African champions since the Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco nine months ago, while barnstorming forward Oparanozie is linking up with the squad for the first time since the Aisha Buhari Cup Tournament in Lagos in September 2021.

The arrival of the two respected markswomen generated positive vibes at The Sense De Luxe Hotel camp of the Falcons, ahead of Friday’s clash with World Cup debutants Haiti at the Emir Sports Complex.

Read Also: Hoddle Urges Chelsea To Sign Osimhen Ahead Of Manchester United

Also in camp now are goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie, Inyene Etim and Yewande Balogun, defenders Onome Ebi, Glory Ogbonna, Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe,…