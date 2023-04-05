Vieira To Become Dennis, Awoniyi’s Manager At Struggling Forest

Patrick Vieira could become the manager of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis, following links to the vacant Nottingham Forest coaching position.

The legendary Arsenal midfielder was sacked by Crystal Palace following a poor run of form in 2023 just weeks ago.

And the Mail is reporting that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis may decide to sack Steve Cooper and appoint Vieira with just nine matches remaining to save their season.

“Defeat at Elland Road [saw] Forest fall below Leeds in the table, and could spell the end for Cooper, with owner Evangelos Marinakis concerned by the team’s results and performances in recent weeks,” the Mail wrote.

“Should Cooper be shown the exit door, Sportsmail can exclusively reveal Vieira would be in the running to replace him less than three weeks after being sacked by Crystal Palace.”

On Tuesday, Forest suffered their third defeat in their last five games after losing 2-1 away to Leeds United.

The defeat leaves Forest in 17th place on…