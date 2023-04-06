4-0 Defeat To Real Madrid Tough Pill To Swallow —Xavi

Barcelona head coach Xavi has described his side’s 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Copa Del Rey second leg semi-final at the Camp Nou as a tough pill to swallow.

A hat-trick from Karim Benzema and a solitary strike from Vinicius Junior, saw Madrid progress to the final 4-1 on aggregate.

Madrid will now take on Osasuna in this season’s Copa Del Rey final.

And reacting to the disappointing loss to their bitter rivals, Xavi posited that his players gave a good account of themselves.

“Tonight is a tough pill to swallow and it hurts all of us as Culers. Now we need to react and move on, we have a league to win. We competed a lot better than the result says, it’s exaggerated,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Xavi.

“In the first half we did very well, but in a counter-attack Madrid took advantage and scored the first. But it was really the 2-0 that killed us. It’s a shame but we have to be self-critical, it was a bad second half.

“I’m not making excuses. I…



