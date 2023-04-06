Akpom Nominated Again For Championship Player Of The Month Award

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been nominated for the English Championship Player of the Month award for March.

This is the third time Akpom has been nominated for the award season, winning it in December.

The former Arsenal striker will contest the award with Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City, Ki-Jana Hoever of Stoke City Burnley’s and Nathan Tella.

Middlesbrough, currently in third position in the league table, won three from four league fixtures in March as they continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

And Akpom, the top scorer in the Championship, scored in each one of those four games, netting five in total and providing one assist.

His manager and Manchester United legend Michael Carrick was nominated for the Manager of the Month award category.

Carrick has now been nominated four times for the monthly managerial award since taking charge at Middlesbrough in October.

The former England international is in the running for the award alongside Rob…