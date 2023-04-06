Al Hilal Offer Messi €400m Per Year Deal

Al Hilal, the club of Odion Ighalo, have proposed an offer worth in excess of €400 million per year to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentina star Lionel Messi.

This is according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are the latest club to join the race to sign Messi on a free transfer, with his contract at PSG set to expire in the summer.

It is reported that his priority is to continue his career in Europe, but despite having received an offer from the Ligue 1 champions he is yet to accept their new terms.

“Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.”

He stated that Barcelona are waiting on the Financial Fair Play (FFP) case before sending a bid and open talks.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN sources,…