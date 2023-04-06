Ancelotti Hails Real Madrid Players After Big Win Against Barcelona

where they will play Osasuna.

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has heaped plaudits on his players after their stunning 4-0 win against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

The European champions overcame 1-0 deficit from .the first leg to reach the semis where they will face Osasuna.

Ancelotti declared afterwards: “It was a complete performance, otherwise we wouldn’t have won 4-0 here. In the first half we struggled to get the ball out, but the first goal changed the pattern of play and in the second half we caused a lot of damage with our transitions because we found more openings. What I’m most proud of is that the boiler has warmed up again and when we’re warm, we do a pretty good job.

“Our approach was the same as in the last two Clásicos. The only thing I did was add more depth to the game with Rodrygo. The minor details decided the game. The amazing detail of the first goal, which was fantastic, defined the second half.

“This wasn’t…