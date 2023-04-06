Benzema Bags Hat-trick In Madrid’s 4-0 Win Vs Barcelona

Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick to help Real Madrid hammer fierce rivals Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou to qualify for the final of this season’s Copa Del Rey.

Madrid progressed in Wednesday’s second leg semi-final 4-1 on aggregate, after losing the first leg 1-0 at the Bernabeu.

After 43 Clásico appearances in all competitions, Wednesday’s big win saw Benzema score his first hat-trick against Barcelona.

Also, he is the first Madrid player with a hat trick at Camp Nou since Ferenc Puskás in 1963

Going into the game, Madrid had lost their last three games against Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Madrid in one minute of first half stoppage time before Benzema added the second goal in the 50th minute.

Just eight minutes after grabbing the second goal, Benzema made it 3-0 and completed his hat-trick to put Madrid 4-0 up in the 80th minute.

Madrid will now take on…