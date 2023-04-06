Conte Never Gave Me A Chance To Impress Him -Ndombele

Napoli midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has revealed that former manager, Antonio Conte never gave him a chance to impress him during his spell at Tottenham.

Ndombele, who appears to be happy at the Naples, concedes he’s tired of being loaned out by Spurs.

“I don’t know what my future looks like, many fans are asking me to return to Tottenham but the clubs will decide and Napoli have a purchase option,” the 26-year-old told So Foot.

“I have nothing against being loaned here, but sometimes I see that footballers are treated more like goods more than people,.

“There was no other solution with Tottenham and I am happy that I chose Napoli. With (Antonio) Conte there was no choice, I would have liked to show my value on the pitch but I was outside the group. It was communicated to me from the first day of training with the team”

