EPL: Onyeka Missing As Man United Pip Brentford

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka was conspicuously missing as Brentford lost 1-0 to Man United in Wednesday’s Premier League game at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian international has made 14 appearances and bagged one assist this ongoing season.

Recall that the Bees stunned Erik ten Hag’s side back in August, storming to a 4-0 win, but there was no sign of a repeat this time around.

Marcus Rashford netted the opening goal in the 27th minute with a sublime finish to the delight of the home supporters.

Though United were not able to find more effectiveness in front of goal, any threat of a Brentford comeback was unfounded as United held firm to clinch three valuable points.

