Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he has no plans to join Liverpool.

Lewandowski, who spent the majority of his top years at Bayern Munich, knows Reds coach Jurgen Klopp from their time at Borussia Dortmund.

Two years after Klopp took over at Liverpool, Lewanowski’s Bayern played them in a preseason friendly.

“We hosted Liverpool FC with Bayern in the Audi Cup in Munich in 2017,” Lewandowski told Sport BILD.

“We spoke on that occasion. Klopp asked me, ‘don’t you want to come to Liverpool?’ We looked at each other, then I laughed.

“I don’t know if he was totally serious. But going to Liverpool was never in my mind.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.