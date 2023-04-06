I Fancy Man City, Not Arsenal To Win EPL Title –Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has reiterated that he fancied Man City to beat Arsenal to the Premier League title.

Keane is adamant Manchester City will again finish the season champions.

City have played one game fewer than the Gunners, meaning they will be just five points behind Mikel Arteta’s men if they win that.

Keane said on the Overlap: “They (Arsenal) are in a great position, wouldn’t have thought that at the start of the season but they’ve been brilliant, a lot of the young players have been very consistent, they can just focus on the league.

“They’re definitely favourites for the title. I don’t think they’ll do it. I still have to fancy City but Arsenal have got themselves in a great position. You need a little bit of luck, injuries over the last few months, they’re in a great position and you have to admire them for that – can’t begrudge them.

“I just think City are that brilliant. The games they (Arsenal) have to go and win, these…