Maddison On Liverpool Shopping List For Summer Transfer

Leicester City midfield maestro, James Maddison is the latest player being linked with a move to Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Reds are reportedly looking for alternatives to Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old has been seen to be too costly as the Bundesliga club pegged over £100 million price tag on the England international.

According to 90Min, Maddison is seen as a cheaper alternative to Bellingham, being available for a reported fee of £50 million.

According to the report, Liverpool reached out to the player’s agents to express their interest.

Maddison’s contract expires in 2024, so Leicester City might have to trade to keep him from walking away with nothing.

90Min also reported that Tottenham has also spoken with Maddison’s agents about a potential summer transfer.

Tottenham’s desire has received a lot of attention this week. The north London-based…