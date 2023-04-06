OFFICIAL: Lampard Returns As Caretaker Manager At Chelsea Until End Of Season

Frank Lampard has returned as Caretaker Manager at Chelsea until the end of the season.

The Blues confirmed Lampard’s return to the club in a statement released on Thursday.

Lampard replaced fellow English man Graham Potter who was fired after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

His last job as a manager was at Everton where he was eventually replaced by Sean Dyche.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Frank Lampard has been named Caretaker Manager until the end of the season,” the club stated.

“The move marks a return to Stamford Bridge for Frank who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the Blues, winning the Premier League on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League in Munich.

“He managed the club for 84 games, including guiding us to an FA Cup final.”

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club….