Poyet: Chelsea Must Be Patient With Mudryk

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet

has urged the Blues to be patient with Mykhaylo Mudryk if they are to get the best out of him.

Recall that the €100m signing has struggled since his January arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

But Poyet told the London Evening Standard: “He is explosive, direct, and very, very fast. The job Mudryk will have in the future is what Eden Hazard did at Chelsea – he is that type of player and the potential is there.

“99 percent of the time you don’t buy that amount of players in January. That was the big surprise for me. If we analyse the players bought, there is definitely a plan.

“These are players who are bought for the future. The message is patience.”

