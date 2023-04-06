Rivers United To Face Tanzania’s Young Africans In Quarter-Final

Nigerian champions Rivers United will face Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw was conducted on Wednesday night at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Rivers United will host the Tanzanian champions in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, April 23.

The reverse fixture will hold a week later at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Rivers United are hoping to become the first Nigerian side to win CAF’s second tier club competition.

THE FULL DRAW

Pyramids FC 🇪🇬 x 🇿🇦 Marumo Gallants

US Monastir 🇹🇳 x 🇨🇮 ASEC Mimosas

USM Algeria🇩🇿 x 🇲🇦 AS FAR Rabat

Rivers United F. C. 🇳🇬 x 🇹🇿 Young Africans SC

