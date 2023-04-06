Super Eagles Drop To 40th Position In Latest FIFA World Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped to 40th position in the latest FIFA men’s world ranking.

The ranking was published on FIFA’s official website on Thursday, 6th April.

Following their poor of form, the Super Eagles also drop in Africa as they are now occupy sixth place on the continent.

Guinea-Bissau, who beat the Eagles 1-0 on match day three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abuja, climbed to 113 spot.

The Eagles’ next opponent in the AFCON qualifiers, Sierra Leone, dropped to 117 in the ranking.

Atlas Lions of Morocco, semi-finalists at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, maintained their number

one spot in Africa and 11th in the world.

Reigning AFCON holders Teranga Lions of Senegal moved up to 18th spot while Tunisia rose to 28 in the world ranking and third in Africa.

And 2022 World Cup winners Argentina are back at the summit of the FIFA ranking for the first time in over six years.

The Albiceleste leapfrogged South American rivals Brazil after enjoying…