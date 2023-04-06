Super Falcons In Difficult Group- Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has admitted that his side face a daunting task in the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The nine-time African champions will face co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B.

“It’s scary, to be honest. Our first two games are brutal,” the 66-year-old told FIFA.com.

“Many people have our group ranked as the hardest in the World Cup. The other three teams are all ranked in the top 25 in the world. They all pose different kinds of problems.”

“Just like Canada, Australia has so, so many stars. They have Sam Kerr leading the line and a host of really, really talented players behind her. And if that’s not going to be hard enough, they’re the host nation, so we’ve got a lot to overcome.

“It’s going to be a very, very big challenge for us. Obviously, as a coach, I look…