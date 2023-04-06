Turkish Cup: Osayi-Samuel Benched, Uzodinma In Action As Fenerbahce Thrash Kayserispor

Bright Osayi-Samuel was an unused substitute as Fenerbahce thrashed Kayserispor 4-1 in their Turkish Cup quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

Osayi-Samuel has made two apperancea for Fenerbahce in the competition this season.

The left-back has featured in 31 outings across all competitions for the former Turkish League champions with a goal to his name.

The former Queens Park Rangers player has been linked with a move away from Fenerbahce this summer.

Defensive midfielder, Anthony Uzodinma made a substitute apperancea for Kayserispor in the game.

Uzodinma replaced Arif Kocaman in the 57th minute.

It was the 23-year-old’s fourth apperance in the competition for Kayserispor this season.

He has made 11 apperancea across all competitions for the club this season.

