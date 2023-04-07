Akpom Nominated For PFA Fans’ POTM Award For March

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been nominated for the Professional Football Association (PFA) Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

Boro confirmed Akpom’s nomination on their website.

It is the fifth nomination for Akpom and he has already won the award three times this season.

The Championship’s leading striker scored in every game in the month of March, bagging five in four matches.

The former Arsenal striker is also in the running for the Championship March Player of the Month award.

Former Manchester United midfielder and current Boro gaffer Michael Carrick was nominated for the Manager of the Month award.

Akpom is leading the scoring chart with 25 goals in the second-tier division.

Middlesbrough, on 67 points, are third in the Championship league table and are six points away from automatic Premier League promotion spot.

