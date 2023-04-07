Akpom Scores In Middlesbrough’s Home Loss To Burnley

Chuba Akpom scored his 26th goal in the Championship this season which only proved futile as Middlesbrough lost 2-1 at home to Burnley in Friday’s league fixture, Completesports.com reports.

The win means Burnley, who are top on the log, sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Akpom has now scored in six consecutive league games and also has netted seven goals in his last six fixtures for Boro.

The defeat leaves Boro, on 67 points, in fourth position which is a promotion play-off spot.

Ashley Barnes gave Burnley the lead in the 12th minute but Akpom equalised for Middlesbrough on 48 minutes from the penalty spot.

But in the 66th minute Roberts netted what was the winner to help Vincent Kompany’s side seal promotion to the top-tier division in England.

