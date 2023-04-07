Falcons Beat Haiti In Friendly Game

Asisat Oshoala marked her return to the Super Falcons with a goal, as they edged 2023 women’s World Cup debutant Haiti 2-1 in an international friendly game in Antalya, Turkey on Friday.

The last time Oshoala made an appearance for the Falcons was in July, at the 2022 women’s Cup of Nations.

Also back in the team was Desire Oparanozie, who came on for scorer of the Falcons first goal against Haiti Esther Okoronkwo.

The Falcons have now won back-to-back games after ending a run of seven straight defeats with a 1-0 win against Costa Rica, at the 2023 Revelation Cup four-nation invitational tournament in Mexico in February.

Oshoala thought she had broken the deadlock on 22nd minute, after the Haitian keeper dropped a shot but the goal was disallowed for offside.

But in the 40th minute the Falcons through Okoronkwo whose direct free-kick close to the edge of the box went straight into the net.

In the 58th minute Oshoala made it 2-0 from a goalmouth scramble after Haiti…