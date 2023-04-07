Napoli Edge Lecce 2-1 To Open 19 Points Gap

Napoli bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to AC Milan to overcome Lecce 2-1 away in the Serie A on Friday.

The win saw Napoli open a 19 points gap over second placed Lazio in the league table.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was not in action for Luciano Spalletti’s side due to the injury he sustained during the international break.

Napoli broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with their first real chance through skipper Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

A free kick was not cleared effectively, Kim Min-jae put in a cross from the right and Di Lorenzo was ready for a free header.

In the 52nd minute the Lecce were back on level terms thanks to Federico Di Francesco.

Remi Oudin’s free kick was floated to the back post for an Assan Ceesay header off the crossbar, it was not cleared effectively and Di Francesco pounced on the rebound.

However, Lecce shot themselves in the foot by gifting Napoli the second goal in the 64th minute off an own goal by goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone.

Antonino…