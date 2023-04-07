Nnadozie Delighted With Super Falcons Win Over Haiti

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has revealed that she’s delighted with Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Haiti in an international friendly match on Friday, April 7 at the Emirhan Sports Centre.

Esther Okonkwo scored the first goal of the game in the 40th minute and Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala doubled the scores in the 58th minute.

The Haitians were able to pull one goal back due to a defensive mix up from the Falcons.

Nnadozie took to Twitter to celebrate the victory.

“+3 GREAT WIN TODAY, WELDON LADIES, ONE MORE TO GO,” she Tweeted

Nnadozie has made 17 appearances in the Division 1 Feminine for Paris FC this season.

The Super Falcons are also scheduled to play New Zealand in another friendly on Tuesday, April 11 at the Mardan Sports Complex.

The friendly matches are in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will take place in New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and August 20.

