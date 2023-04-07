Osimhen Credits Gattuso, Spalletti For His Development

Victor Osimhen has heaped plaudits on managers Gennaro Gattuso for helping become a better player.

Napoli signed Osimhen from Ligue 1 club, Lille during the reign of Gattuso.

The duo formed a strong relationship before Gattuso left the Partenopei at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Under Spalletti, the Nigeria international has developed into one of the best strikers in the world.

The 24-year-old has nothing praises for the two Italians who he claimed has played crucial role in his development as a player.

“I owe a lot to Gennaro Gattuso because he worked on my motivation and on enhancing my self-esteem, but with Spalletti, my growth has been greater due to work done over the months,” Osimhen was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“Spalletti has always asked me to be explosive, to be like dynamite for the…