Osimhen Perfect For Manchester United – Mikel

Former Chelsea midfileder, John Mikel Obi believes Victor Osimhen would make the grade at Manchester United.

Osimhen is a subject of interest from Manchester United , Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

There are fears the Nigeria international could flop in the Premier League but Mikel insists his compatriot will flourish at the Old Trafford should he make the switch.

“When you look at Victor Osimhen, I mean, he is doing really well for Napoli. He is playing very well. He is going to be in the market in the summer,” Mikel said in an interview with DubaiEye.

“I think Man United are going to go for him definitely. He is doing well for me. I think Victor scores goals. That is what he does. He isn’t very technically good but he will get you goals for sure.”

He added: “I think he would be the perfect fit for them [Man Utd]. He would be the finished article for this United team. They play some really good football now. They’re back playing the way United should play….