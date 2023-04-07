Remo Visit Fan Who Tattooed Club’s Logo On His Arm

Nigerian Professional Football League ( NPFL) Remo Stars paid a courtesy visit to one of its fan of the club who tattooed the club’s logo on his arm.

After the visit at his house the fan who goes by the nickname, Balinga, was given a personal tour of the Remo Stars Stadium.





Remo fan with the club’s logo on his arm

He also met up with the players and the coaching crew of the club.

In a short video interview the fan explained why he decided to have the tattoo.

“I started supporting Remo Stars because of my late brother. They were playing in Gateway stadium before so I’ve been supporting them but later I left Shagamu and came back and when I asked I was told they now play in Ikenne.

“So Remo Stars is my team and I support them with everything.”

Remo Stars are placed third in Group A of the abridged Npfl with 21 points from 12 games.

Their next league fixture is away to Shooting Stars at the…