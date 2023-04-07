Spalletti Offers Positive Injury Update On Osimhen Ahead AC Milan Clash

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has provided a positive update on star striker Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen is presently sidelined after sustaining a muscle injury on international duty with Nigeria.

The 24-year-old missed last weekend’s big defeat to AC Milan at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

There are fears the forward will not be available for next week’s UEFA Champions League clash against AC Milan.

Spalletti has however stated that the Nigeria international is in line to face the current Serie A champions at the San Siro.

“Tomorrow there is no chance, we go to the following week with the work schedule. For the following matches there are many possibilities from a programming point of view, but you have to wait for the practical development of the work,” Spalletti told a press conference.

Osimhen has scored 25 goals in 29 apperancea…