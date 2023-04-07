Spurs Ready For EPL Top Four Battle Against Brighton

Tottenham caretaker boss Cristian Stellini says they know they’re in for a tough game against Brighton this weekend.

Tottenham’s match against Brighton on Saturday afternoon really could prove decisive in terms of who qualifies for Europe come the end of the campaign.

Brighton are also very much in the mix for a top-four finish after an incredible run of form under Roberto De Zerbi. Win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the south coast club will move to within one point of Tottenham in the table, with De Zerbi’s men crucially having two games in hand still to play in the run-in.

Stellini said, “This game is really important for us because it came after two drawn matches. Matches we could win so it’s very important to play a great match against Brighton that is a tough team in this moment since Christmas. First in the league for chances created from open play, passes attempted and shots on target. It is a team with the ball that is very good, with a great manager that…