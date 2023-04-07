Super Falcons Going For Victory Against Haiti

Benfica Feminino midfielder, Christy Ucheibe has affirmed her readiness for the Super Falcons friendly match against Haiti on Friday (today).

The friendly is billed for the Emirhan Sports Centre, Antalya.

Ucheibe was one of the first players to arrive at the team’s camp this week.

She took to Twitter to state her readiness for the game.

“Ready to serve my country Let’s go Green! @NGSuper_Falcons,” she tweeted

The Super Falcons will also play another friendly with New Zealand on Tuesday, April 11 at the Mardan Sports Complex.

Ucheibe has netted once in 10 appearances for Nigeria.

The Super Falcons will take part in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be held in New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and August 20.

By Toju Sote

