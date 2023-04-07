Waldrum, Demehin Laud Super Falcons Performance Against Haiti

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum and Reims defender Blessing Demehin have lauded Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Haiti in an international friendly match on Friday at the Emirhan Sports Centre.

Esther Okonkwo scored the first goal in the 40th minute and Asisat Oshoala doubled the tally in the 58th minute.

The Haitians pulled one back due to a defensive mix up from the Falcons.

Waldrum, reacting to the win, commended the overall display of the squad in a video posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

“Well I was really proud of the way they played,” Waldrum said

“I thought for the first 70 minutes, 75 minute we played very well, after we conceded the goal, it was chaotic the last 10 or 15 minutes.

“Our overall performance was good, individual performances were very good for us.”

Demehin took to Twitter to celebrate the friendly win.

“Great win today Superb performance from the whole team ..One more to go,” she Tweeted

Demehin has made 12 appearances in the…