Aribo Will Get His Chance Soon

Southampton manager, Ruben Selles claimed Joe Aribo is working hard behind the scenes and will get his chance in the first team soon.

The Nigeria international has barely featured for the Saints since Selles took charge of the team.

The 26-year-old has made just two apperancea in the Premier League for Southampton in 2023.

Aribo’ last appearace in the top-flight came in Southampton’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in February.

Aribo was then left out of six successive matchday squads in the league before appearing as an unused substitute during last Sunday’s 1-0 away defeat at West Ham

“We have been talking about the players that are not in the squad now for two months,” said Selles during his pre-match press conference on Thursday. “And it’s always the same question,”Selles told a press conference on Friday.

“I mean, I have a lot of players and they are working really well. But…