Choose Arsenal Over Other Clubs –Carroll Advises Rice

Former West Ham Striker, Andy Carroll has advised Declan Rice to join Arsenal and snub the other top Premier League clubs queuing up for his signature.

Recall that Rice has been heavily linked with a move outside the London Stadium with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal interested.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, Carroll, a former Liverpool star, wants the England international to join the Premier League leaders.

“He is a great guy and a great player. We all know he needs to go to a top club. I can’t see him going outside of England, but he should go to a top-three or top-two club.

“I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal, to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan, but I like the way they’re playing at the moment.”

