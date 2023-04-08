Chukwueze Bags Brace As Villareal Shock Madrid At Bernabeu

Two brilliant strikes from Samuel Chukwueze saw Villarreal beat Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday.

The last time Villarreal beat Madrid in the league at the Bernabeu was 13 January 2018, when the Yellow Submarines secured a 1-0 win.

It was Chukwueze’s third goal against Madrid this season (two in LaLiga and one in Copa Del Rey).

The Super Eagles forward is the second

Villarreal player to score a brace in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid, after Diego Forlán in May 2006.

The defeat is a huge blow to Madrid’s title hopes as they (On 59 points) are now 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

For Villarreal, they move up to fifth place on 47 points and just four points off fourth spot.

Madrid took the lead in the 16th minute following an own goal by Pau Torres.

Chukwueze drew Villarreal level on 39 minutes. He received a pass inside the box, beat Nacho with a body swerve before slotting past Thibaut Courtois.

Three minutes into the…