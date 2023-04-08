Dessers Bags Assist In Cremonese, Sampdoria’s Five

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers played all 90 minutes as Cremonese defeated Sampdoria 3-2 in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who was a constant threat to the host defence and could have broken the deadlock in the early minute of the game but his shot failed to find the back of the net.

Mehdi Leris netted the opening goal in the 15th minute for Sampdoria before Paolo Ghiglion leveled parity for the visitor in the 35th minute.

Sampdoria extended their lead in the 6th minute through Sam Lammers before Luka Lochoshvili scored to make it 2-2 thanks to a brilliant assist from Dessers.

Leonardo Sernicola broke the heart of the host as he netted the winning goal in the 97th minute to give Cremonese the maximum points.

The win means Sampdoria sit 20 on 15 points while Cremonese sit 19th on the log on 16 points.

