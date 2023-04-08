EPL: Aribo, Onuachu Missing As Man City Defeat Southampton

Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu were missing in action as Southampton lost 4-1 to Man City in Saturday’s Premier League game.

While Onuachu was listed on the bench, his compatriot, Aribo was conspicuously missing from the bench.

Kevin de Bruyne registered his 100th Premier League assist as he set up Haaland to give dominant City a half-time lead at St Mary’s, before Grealish continued his impressive post-World Cup form as he beat Gavin Bazunu at the second time of asking.

Sekou Mara emerged from the Saints bench to reduce the deficit following Haaland’s acrobatic second, but just 75 seconds later City were awarded a penalty for a foul on De Bruyne which Julian Alvarez calmly converted

Southampton remain four points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table and time is running out for Ruben Selles and his players to rescue their situation

