EPL: Iwobi In Full Action As Manchester United Down Everton At Old Trafford

Alex Iwobi saw action for 90 minutes as Everton succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

It was Iwobi’s 30th Premier League game of the season for the Toffees.

The 26-yesr-old has scored once and registered six assists for the Merseysiders.

Read Also:Serie A: Success, Ehizibue Feature In Udinese, Monza’s Four- Goal Thriller

Manchester United wasted a number of

gilt-edged chances before Scott McTominay opened scoring in the 36th minute.

Substitute Anthony Martial sealed the victory for the Red Devils 11 minutes from time

It was the Frenchman’s eighth career goal against Everton.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.