Leicester Suffer Home Loss To Bournemouth

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured for struggling Leicester City who lost 1-0 to visiting Bournemouth in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho came on in the 58th minute while Ndidi came off with nine minutes left.

Philip Billing got the only goal with five minutes left in the first half to inflict a third straight defeat on the Foxes.

Leicester stay in 19th place on 25 points in the league table with eight games remaining.

At Villa Park, Nottingham Forest’s struggles continued after losing 2-0 to Aston Villa.

Taiwo Awoniyi was introduced in the 65th minute but Emmanuel Dennis was benched.

Second half goals from Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins in the 48th and 95th minutes secured the win for Villa.

Forest have lost back-to-back games and have suffered four defeats in their last five (one draw).

They are in 18th place on 27…