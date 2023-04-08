Liverpool Charged By FA For Improper Conduct

The English Football Association has charged Liverpool for improper conduct in their Premier League game against Manchester City which they lost 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA made this known in a statement released on Thursday.

In the game in question, several Liverpool players confronted referee Simon Hooper after Rodri fouled Cody Gakpo in the Reds half.

City’s Spanish defensive midfielder was on a booking at the time but, despite protests from the visitors, the referee decided against awarding a second yellow card.

Also Read: Akpom Nominated For PFA Fans’ Player Of The Month Award For March

The statement read: “Liverpool FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 34th minute of their Premier League game against Manchester City FC on Saturday, April 1.

“It is alleged that Liverpool FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper, and the club has until…