Liverpool Will Face A Different Arsenal Team —Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said the Reds will come up against a different Arsenal side at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal continue their push for a first Premier League title since the 2003/2004 campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side hold an eight-point lead over champions Manchester City, who can cut the gap to five if they beat Southampton on Saturday.

In the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier in the season, Arsenal edged Liverpool 3-2 thanks to a late Bukayo Saka goal.

However, the Gunners will hope to put in the shift to secure a first league win against Liverpool at Anfield since 2012.

But Klopp believes his team will come up against a different side on Sunday.

“It’s obvious it’s a different team, clear. Mikel is building this team for a few years now and obviously the outcome is pretty impressive. The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it’s super-lively, really good football, top players on the…