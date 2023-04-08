Lookman In Action As Bologna Edge Atalanta

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman was in action as Atalanta lost 2-0 to Bologna in the Serie A on Saturday.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 27th appearance, has netted 13 goals ad bagged five assists this ongoing season in the Serie A.

Lookman was substituted in the 52nd minute for Duvan Zapata after an impressive performance.

Bologna opened the scoring in the 49th minute through Nicola Sansone’s brilliant finish to silence the home supporters.

The visitor extended their lead in the 86th minute through Riccardo Orsolin low drive shot.

The defeat means Atalanta sit 6th on 48 points while Bologna sit 8 on 43 points in the league table.

