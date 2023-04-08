Maja Scores 13th League Goal As Bordeaux Claim Home Win

Josh Maja was on target for Bordeaux who beat Bastia 2-0 in the French Ligue 2 (second division) on Saturday.

Maja has now taken his tally in the second-tier division to 13 in 30 games.

It is a third straight win for Bordeaux and they are unbeaten in their last seven fixtures (five wins, two draws).

The win saw Bordeaux, on 56 points (four behind leaders Le Havre) maintain second place which is one of the spots for automatic promotion to Ligue 1.

Maja broke the deadlock in the 37th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

Fransergio then added the second goal three minutes into the second half.

Bordeaux were reduced to 10 players after Malcom Mputu was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.