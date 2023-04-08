Moses Backs Struggling Chelsea To Bounce Back Next Season

Victor Moses believes Chelsea will be a major force in the Premier League again next season..

The Blues have endured a torrid campaign this term and have already changed managers twice.

Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter early in the season..

Potter himself was sacked this week with his compatriot, Frank Lampard now back in charge at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea currently sit in 1th position on the table and have a slim chance of playing European football next season.

Moses, who was in the books of Chelsea for 11 years is backing his former club to bounce back stronger next season.

”Certainly. But that’s football. Now the club must draw conclusions and rebuild for the new season,”Moses told the Spartak Moscow official website.

“Although the current one can still be saved, because there are matches with Real Madrid in the Champions League ahead,”he added.

