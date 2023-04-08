New Zealand Focus Attention On Super Falcons After 1-1 Draw Vs Iceland In Friendly Game

New Zealand Women’s team has turned their attention to the friendly match with the Super Falcons of Nigeria which takes place on Tuesday, April 11 at the Mardan Sports Complex.

The co-host of the 2023 women’s World Cup played out a 1-1 draw with Iceland in a friendly match on Friday, April 7 at the Mardan Sports Complex.

Dagny Brynjasdottir scored the first goal for Iceland in the 27th minute and Hannah Wilkinson equalised for New Zealand seven minutes later.

After the game the New Zealand Football Association declared on their Twitter handle that their attention turns to the Super Falcons next.

“Focus shifts to Nigeria Tue 11 April, 4:00 pm local Wed 12 April, 1:00 NZ,” the Tweet reads

The Super Falcons on the other hand defeated Haiti 2-1 in a friendly on Friday, April 7 at the Emirhan Sports Center.

Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala bagged the goals for Nigeria.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will hold in New Zealand and Australia between July 20 and August…