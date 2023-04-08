NPFL: Insurance Hold Kwara United, Extend Unbeaten Streak; Dakkada pip Doma United

Group A leaders Bendel Insurance came back from a goal down to hold Kwara United to a 1-1 draw in Benin City on Saturday night.

Kwara United took the lead in the 68th minute courtesy of a fine free-kick from Also Mohammed.

Deputy Echeta levelled scores for insurance 12 minutes from time.

Echeta also scored the equalising goal in Insurance’s 1-1 draw against Plateau United last weekend.

In another NPFL game, Dakkada defeated Doma United 1-0 in Uyo.

It was Doma United’s first defeat in four outings.

The eight remaining matchday 13 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

