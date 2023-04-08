Spalletti: Napoli Struggling Without Osimhen

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has bemoaned Victor Osimhen’s absence in the Partenopei’s last two league games.

Osimhen is currently sidelined after returning from international duty with a muscle injury last week.

The 24-year-old missed Napoli’s 4-0 thrashing against AC Milan last weekend and Friday night’s 2-1 win at Leece.

Spalletti admitted that the Naples club are missing their talismanic forward and hinted that they have to hold back the forward back from featuring against Leece.

“Osimhen wants to play every game, but there are situations that need to be evaluated carefully. He really did run the risk of hurting himself badly and being ruled out for the rest of the season, so the medics were right to make him take some time out,” Spalletti said after the game.

“Now we need to see if with a little strong physical activity the pressure on the muscles…