Success, Ehizibue Feature In Udinese, Monza’s Four- Goal Thriller

Nigerian duo, Isaac Success and Kingsley Ehizibue were both in action as Udinese and Monza battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon.

Success, who recently penned a new contract with the Zebras was in action for 86th minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

The 27-year-old was replaced by North Macedonia international, Illija Nestorovski.

The forward has made 29 league appearances for Udinese this season without a goal to his name.

Defender Ehizibue started on the bench and took the place of Nigeria-born Republic of Ireland star, Festy Ebosele on 68 minutes.

Read Also: Dortmund Vs Union Berlin – Predictions And Match Preview

Ehizibue has scored twice in 23 league appearances for his club this term.

Udinese broke the deadlock through Sandi Lovric on 13 minutes.

Monza equalised at the dawn of the second half when Carlos Augusto pulled back from the left for Andrea Colpani’s low volley from 10 yards.

Nicolò Rovella swept in from 12 yards to give the visitors…