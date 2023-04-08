Why Anfield Is A Tough Ground For Visiting Teams

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool on Sunday, Mikel Arteta has explained why he feels Anfield is a difficult ground for visiting teams.

In past ten visits to Anfield in the Premier League, Arsenal have managed just one win among seven losses and two draws.

The last time the Gunners won there was in 2012 and Arteta was part of the eleven for the Londoners.

Despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form this season, Anfield remained an incredibly tough ground to come to and Leeds United are the only side to beat them there so far in the league.

And speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta said:“They are a great team, managed by a top manager and they create an incredible atmosphere that makes it really difficult for us, for any opponent, as it is when to come to the Emirates.

“It’s very, very difficult, so we know that, and the opportunity is ahead of us there on Sunday to do something that we have done in the last two or three years,…