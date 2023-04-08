Why They Cannot Fly In Nigeria!  –Odegbami

Ordinary Guinea Bissau did what was once unthinkable – beat the Super Eagles on home soil.

Playing in Nigeria has become a nightmare for the country’s football fans as well as the players coming from Europe. For some reason, most of these international superstars always underperform. The home ground has gradually become a neutral ground for most of their matches, leaving fans and players disgruntled and disappointed. Fans now never know what to expect before matches.

Why is this so? What has happened to the invincibility of the Super Eagles at home?

There are several reasons often adduced: a new coach with unknown pedigree; not enough time for players to assemble and train together to become a team; many new players introduced without a proper grounding in Nigerian football culture and philosophy; a new football administration that is still trying to find its feet months after it’s inauguration; no funds to properly motivate the team; and so on. In…