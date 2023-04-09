Adesanya Knocks Out Pereira In Second Round,

It took Israel Adesanya just two rounds to end Alex Pereira’s dominance and reclaim the middleweight title he lost last November.

Adesanya suffered a controversial points loss to Pereira in their first fight, a kickboxing match. In their rematch, also in kickboxing, Adesanya was leading but was knocked out. In November 2022, in their first MMA clash, again Adesanya was ahead, but he was beaten in the final round.

On Sunday, on his fourth attempt, Adesanya, fondly known as The Last Stylebender, finally got his win over Pereira, and in stunning fashion with a knockout at minute 4:21 of Round 2.

The opening round was a razor-close affair. Pereira seemed intent to mirror his strategy form their first fight, throwing an array of leg kicks and attacking Adesanya’s calf, while the Kiwi-Nigerian had some success with his counters, particularly with his body kicks.

Pereira came out with more aggression in the second round, pressing forward with a couple of blitzes that Adesanya was…